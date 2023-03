Klingberg logged an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Klingberg set up a Matthew Boldy tally in the second period. Over his last two games, Klingberg has picked up three assists, though it's not like the Sharks and the Jets are exactly defensive powerhouses. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 27 points (seven on the power play), 85 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 55 contests between the Ducks and the Wild this season.