Klingberg notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Klingberg has a goal and three helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old defenseman is fitting in well with the Wild, and he now has 32 points over 64 contests between them and the Ducks this season. He's added 108 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating.