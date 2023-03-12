Klingberg logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Klingberg had come up empty in his first three games with the Wild, but he snapped the slump Saturday. He set up a Marcus Johansson goal 30 seconds into the third period and then helped out on a Mats Zuccarello insurance tally on the power play a little over halfway through the frame. Klingberg is up to 26 points, a minus-24 rating, 83 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 52 hits and 32 PIM through 54 contests between the Wild and the Ducks this season. His presence in a stronger offense and on the top power-play unit for Minnesota still gives him some intrigue in fantasy, but he needs to show a bit more consistency.