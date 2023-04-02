Klingberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Klingberg has a helper in each of the last two games. He set up Matthew Boldy for the lone tally in Saturday's loss. For the season, Klingberg has 30 points, 100 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 55 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 61 appearances between the Wild and the Ducks. He's been slightly better with Minnesota, though that's likely a product of a stronger supporting cast than the one he had in Anaheim.