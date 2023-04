Klingberg supplied a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas.

Klingberg is on a three-game scoring streak with a goal and three points in that span. Through 62 contests this season, he's provided 10 goals and 31 points. Klingberg has reached double digits in goals for the first time since 2018-19, though he's unlikely to match his 2016-17 career high of 13 markers.