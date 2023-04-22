Klingberg (lower body) registered two assists in a 5-1 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Friday.

Klingberg missed the first two contests of the playoff series due to the injury, but he made his presence felt Friday. In addition to providing two helpers, the defenseman also had a plus-3 rating, two shots and a hit in 16:38 of ice time. Klingberg, who had 10 goals and 33 points in 2022-23, averaged 20:37 over 67 regular-season outings, so he did play a diminished role in his return. However, the 30-year-old might see his playing time increase as the playoffs progress.