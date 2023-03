Klingberg logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Klingberg missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, and he'd been held off the scoresheet in the three contests before his absence. The blueliner set up Sam Steel's first-period go-ahead tally. Klingberg has five points through 10 outings with the Wild and 29 points in 60 appearances when accounting for his time with the Ducks to begin the campaign.