Klingberg (upper body) won't play Monday against the Kraken, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Klingberg isn't quite ready to return despite taking part in the morning skate. This will be his third straight contest on the shelf. The 30-year-old defender has four points, 17 shots on goal, six blocks and five hits in nine appearances with the Wild since being acquired from Anaheim. Klingberg will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Merrill.