Klingberg (lower body) isn't expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

With Klingberg set to miss a second straight contest, look for Jon Merrill to remain paired with rookie Brock Faber on Wednesday. Klingberg, who's picked up nine points through 17 games since being traded to the Wild at the deadline, will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's Game 3 against Dallas.