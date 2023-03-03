Klingberg (not injury related) was dealt to Minnesota from Anaheim on Friday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, Andrej Sustr and the NHL negotiating rights to Nikita Nesterenko.

Klingberg was a healthy scratch Wednesday for trade-related reasons. He has eight goals and 24 points in 50 contests while averaging 20:52 of ice time this season. Anaheim will retain 50% of what's left on Klingberg's one-year, $7 million contract. The 30-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.