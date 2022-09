Merrill (arm) is slated to participate in the first day of on-ice activities at the Wild's training camp.

Merrill underwent an arm surgery after sustaining an injury at the World Championship in May. His status for training camp was initially in doubt, but it appears he's good to participate in some capacity. The 30-year-old will be in contention for a bottom-pairing role this year, and he has limited intrigue for fantasy managers.