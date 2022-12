Merrill scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Merrill found the back of the net at 15:45 of the third period to even the game at 3-3, but Calgary retook the lead just 12 seconds later. Merrill has a goal and six points in 21 contests. The 30-year-old typically isn't much of an offensive contributor, but he does have four points in his last four games.