Merrill notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Merrill had the secondary helper on a Kevin Fiala goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Merrill has three assists in his last six outings, though the defensive defenseman is hardly a steady source of offense. For the season, he's at 14 points -- one off his career high from 2018-19 -- with 39 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 41 appearances.