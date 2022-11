Merrill has no points in eight games this season.

Merrill did record four goals and 20 points in 69 contests in 2021-22, but in terms of points-per-game that was actually the best season he's ever had. The 30-year-old defenseman has never been a major offensive contributor and that's not likely to change this season. He will block good number of shots though. He recorded 112 blocks last season and already has 16 in 2022-23.