Merrill was credited with a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Merrill got credit for the Wild's second goal, despite replays that made it look like Mats Zuccarello's shot got through cleanly. If it stands, it's Merrill's first point since Dec. 18. He had gone 11 contests without a point and was a healthy scratch over the last six games before drawing in with the Wild turning to seven defensemen Saturday. The 31-year-old Merrill has five points, 18 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 18 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 33 appearances this season.