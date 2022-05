Merrill recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Merrill set up Matt Dumba's third-period tally. The helper was Merrill's lone point in six playoff outings this season. The 30-year-old blueliner added seven shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in a third-pairing role, one that he's likely to continue in for 2022-23.