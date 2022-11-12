Merrill recorded an assist in Friday's 1-0 win over the Kraken.

Merrill set up Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally in the low-scoring win. The assist was Merrill's first point of the campaign, as the 30-year-old defenseman hasn't been able to get much going from a third-pairing role. He's added just seven shots on net, 17 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-1 rating in 10 contests. Given his defensive role and corresponding lack of offense, he's not likely to be of service in most fantasy formats.