Merrill recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-2 defeat to the Flyers.

While Merrill does have two assists through the first seven matches of the season, he remains goalless to open the 2023-24 campaign. Considering the blueliner has managed a mere four shots so far, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he hasn't found the back of the net yet. Merrill has just one 20-point season in his 11-year NHL career, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly find his offensive game.