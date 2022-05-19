Merrill suffered an apparent arm injury in Thursday's matchup between the United States and Great Britain, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

There was no immediate update on Merrill following Thursday's tilt but he didn't return to the game after logging just 1:11 of ice time. If there is even the hint of something serious, the Wild will almost certainly pull the 30-year-old defenseman out of the tournament. It was a fantastic regular season for Merrill who managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time in his nine-year NHL career.