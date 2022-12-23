Merrill provided an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Merrill set up Joel Eriksson Ek's first-period goal. The assist was Merrill's first point since a two-point effort Dec. 7 versus the Flames. In the seven scoreless outings in between, he went plus-3 with five hits, four blocked shots and four shots on goal. The 30-year-old defenseman has maintained a fairly steady third-pairing role with seven points, 22 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 21 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 29 contests.