Merrill scored a goal on three shots and added a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring less than three minutes into the first period, beating Joseph Woll over his glove on a wicked snapshot from the high slot. It's Merrill's first goal of the year and his third point in 12 games, and given that his career highs on a season are four goals and 20 points -- set in 2021-22, his first campaign with the Wild -- it's unlikely he's going to suddenly become a fantasy asset.