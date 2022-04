Merrill (upper body) will not be an option against the Blues on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Merrill will be on the shelf for his eighth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. With just two points in his last 15 outings, the veteran blueliner's continued absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. In the meantime, Jordie Benn and Alex Goligoski figure to continue holding down the third pairing for Minnesota.