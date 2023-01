Merrill logged a goal, two blocked shots, and a hit in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Merrill opened the scoring in the first period, beating Igor Shesterkin with a shot through traffic. It's Merrill's first goal since Dec. 7 and his first point in five games. The 30-year-old blueliner now has two goals and seven assists through 36 games after posting a career-best 20 points last season. Merrill doesn't offer much upside in a third-pairing role, averaging 15:51 of ice time.