Merrill (arm) is expected to play Saturday against Boston, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

The Wild put Andrej Sustr on waivers on Friday for the purposes of sending him to the AHL in anticipation of Merrill's return. As long as Merrill's healthy, he'll serve as a bottom-four defenseman. He had 20 points and 112 blocks in 69 contests in 2021-22.