Merrill notched two assists, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Merrill set up Marcus Foligno for a deflected goal in the first period and helped out on Dmitry Kulikov's tally in the second. With five points in 12 contests, Merrill has already matched his output from 49 games between the Canadiens and Red Wings last season. He's played consistently on the third pairing with the Wild, adding 17 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and a plus-5 rating.