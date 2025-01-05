Brodin notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Brodin helped out on a Matt Boldy goal in the third period. With two goals and four assists over his last six games, Brodin has been chipping in more offense than usual while also seeing massive minutes in the absence of Jared Spurgeon (lower body) over the last two contests. Brodin is up to 15 points, 54 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances. He's unlikely to help on the power play, but the 31-year-old defenseman is on pace for just the second 30-point campaign of his career.