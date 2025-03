Brodin (lower body) picked up an assist and was plus-1 in 20:21 in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

It was Brodin's first game back after missing nine games due to injury. Check your wire -- he has four goals and 15 assists in 39 games this season, which is a 40-point pace. Brodin doesn't get power-play exposure, but points are points.