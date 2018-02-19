Wild's Jonas Brodin: Begins skating
Brodin (hand) has been skating and was handling the puck Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He suffered a fractured left hand Feb. 6 and was expected to miss 3-4 weeks. It sounds like he has a chance to return before March.
