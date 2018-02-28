Brodin registered a shot, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 20:18 of ice time during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.

The 24-year-old defenseman missed the previous nine games with a hand injury, but he showed no lingering signs of the affliction Tuesday. Brodin slots into a top-four role for the Wild, but fantasy owners will probably want to aim higher in most settings. He has just 15 points through 54 points and doesn't receive consistent power-play time.