Brodin has two assists, 19 blocked shots and is a minus-2 since the new year.

Even though Brodin hasn't produced as much offensively, he has been a goalie's best friend, racking up 19 blocked shots in his past 11 games. The Wild still clearly value the 25-year-old defenseman, as evidenced by his 20:32 of ice time per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories