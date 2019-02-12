Brodin has three assists, 27 blocked shots and is averaging 21:24 of ice time since the new year.

Known for his defensive specialties, Brodin has certainly lived up to the bill with a whopping 27 blocks in 18 games since the new year. As evidenced by his three assists, the Swede can chip in every once in a while with offense, but his value lies on the other end of the rink. The 25-year-old should be nowhere near your fantasy lineup, but the Wild still value the defenseman.