Brodin notched two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Brodin helped out on tallies by Liam Ohgren and Kirill Kaprizov in the second period. This was Brodin's first multi-point effort since Feb. 9. The defenseman is at 27 points, 116 shots on net, 139 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 60 contests in a top-four role this season. Brodin continues to offer decent offense and strong defense.