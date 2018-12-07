Brodin failed to record a point in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Flames.

The 25-year-old's current pace has him recording a point every fourth game, making him a high-risk fantasy play by most standards. However, Brodin was able to make a minor dent in the box score with his efforts, tallying a shot on goal and blocking three more. The Swede also dished out a hit and picked up a minor penalty in the loss. On the season, he has three goals and seven points in 28 games.