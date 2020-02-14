Brodin collected a goal and an assist on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Brodin jumped on a loose puck late in the first period and hammered a blast past Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev. It was just Brodin's second tally of the season and his first since Nov. 19, bringing to an end his 35-game goal drought. Brodin also set up a Jordan Greenway goal in the second period, giving him his first multi-point performance since Dec. 14. While the 26-year-old hasn't provided much in the goal-scoring column, he is one point matching his career high 25 points from 2016-17 and has provided a solid plus-14 rating.