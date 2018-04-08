Wild's Jonas Brodin: Ends two-month goal drought
Brodin's scored his sixth goal of the season Saturday against the Sharks, his first goal since late January.
Brodin last scored Jan. 25 against Pittsburgh, and finishes the season with six goals and 21 points in 73 games. It is the first time Brodin has played more than 70 games in three seasons. His offensive ceiling isn't very high so it's unlikely he'll ever score a lot of points, but he's very dependable in his own end. He finishes the season with a career-high plus-23 rating.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...