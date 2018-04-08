Brodin's scored his sixth goal of the season Saturday against the Sharks, his first goal since late January.

Brodin last scored Jan. 25 against Pittsburgh, and finishes the season with six goals and 21 points in 73 games. It is the first time Brodin has played more than 70 games in three seasons. His offensive ceiling isn't very high so it's unlikely he'll ever score a lot of points, but he's very dependable in his own end. He finishes the season with a career-high plus-23 rating.