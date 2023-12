Brodin (undisclosed) left Friday's game against Edmonton and did not return, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin posted a plus-1 rating in 15:41 of ice time before leaving Friday's game. Head coach John Hynes did not have an update on his status after the contest. The 30-year-old has nine points through 25 games this season. An update should be available before Sunday's game in Seattle.