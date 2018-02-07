Wild's Jonas Brodin: Exits game, won't return
Brodin (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game in the second period, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Brodin limped to the bench after being checked by the Blues' Vladimir Sobotka with 12 minutes left in the second period. The 24-year-old blueliner had one goal and four assists the four games prior to Tuesday's matchup, with one of those assists coming on the power play. More updates on the Swede's condition should surface during postgame press conferences.
