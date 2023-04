Brodin (undisclosed) is poised to rejoin the lineup versus the Jets on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Brodin was 10 games back from a previous injury when he sat out Monday's clash with Chicago. In those outings, the 29-year-old defenseman notched one goal, two assists and 21 blocks while averaging 23:03 of ice time. While Brodin is unlikely to be an offensive powerhouse, he should be capable of producing between 25-30 points per season.