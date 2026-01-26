Head coach John Hynes said Monday that Brodin (lower body) is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brodin had already been ruled out through the Olympic break, and it was previously reported that he wouldn't suit up for Sweden in the tournament. However, his updated timetable suggests that he could also be sidelined for several games after the Wild resume play. A better idea of his status could come into focus in late February, but it's possible that Brodin will be unavailable until at least early March.