Brodin (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Kings or Saturday versus the Blues, but a specific timeline won't be established until the Wild return home from their road trip, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Brodin suffered the injury versus the Ducks on Tuesday. The Wild have a fairly light schedule over the next week, but without specific details, it's unclear if that will help him miss minimal time. After Saturday, the Wild are off until Thursday versus the Sharks.