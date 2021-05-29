Brodin (upper body) left Friday's Game 7 versus the Golden Knights after he was hit into the boards by Nicolas Roy. After the game, head coach Dean Evason didn't know the extent of Brodin's injury, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Brodin normally plays a large role on the Wild's blue line, so losing him early in the first period likely played a big part in the 6-2 loss. The Swede went head-first into the boards on Roy's hit, and there was no penalty on the play. It's possible Brodin won't miss any time since the Wild's playoff run is done, but his status heading into the offseason will likely be announced within the next few days.