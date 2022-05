Brodin scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Brodin tallied at 12:31 of the third period after Ville Husso was pulled for an extra attacker early. The 28-year-old Brodin has a goal and two assists with eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in three postseason contests. The Swede will continue to play an important two-way role in the Wild's top four.