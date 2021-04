Brodin scored an empty-net goal, blocked five shots and doled out three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Brodin's goal secured the Wild's win. He has points in consecutive contests after earning an assist Saturday against the Sharks. The 27-year-old blueliner has 18 points, 82 blocked shots, 63 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 27 hits through 42 games.