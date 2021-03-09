Brodin scored an empty-net goal on two shots and racked up six blocks Monday in a 2-0 win over Vegas.

Brodin actually missed the open net on a breakaway after being slashed on the hand, but he was awarded the goal as a result of the penalty. It punctuated a painful, but productive, night for Brodin, who led all players with his six blocks. The 27-year-old had a rather quiet start to the year offensively, but he's been more consistent in that regard in recent weeks and now owns a respectable four goals and 12 points through 20 games.