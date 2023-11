Brodin recorded five shots along with five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The assistant captain was firing the puck on net Tuesday recording eight total shot attempts while five of them were on net. In the past four games, Brodin has three assists along with 10 shots on goal. The 30-year-old is known for his defensive play and has 10 blocked shots in this span. Logging over 23 minutes of ice time per game, Brodin is tied for fifth in the league for a plus/minus of +10.