Brodin scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

He wired a high shot from the right circle that went in short side over Jordan Binnington's left shoulder. Binner would like that goal back, but it was still a sweet snipe for Brodin, who had played just three NHL games after a month's absence due to injury before the tourney opened up. Brodin isn't an offensive stud, but he instead provides excellent two-way, shutdown defending for both the Wild and the tre kroner.