Brodin brushed twine in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

With the score tied, 2-2, early in the third frame, forward Joel Eriksson Ek found himself swarmed by Blue Jackets near the cage, which gave Brodin plenty of real estate to receive the puck and bury his first goal of the season. Brodin has provided a goal, two helpers, and a plus-5 rating through the first five games. The 30-year-old blueliner will do his part to try and stay healthy following his injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign, which included a mere 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through 60 games.