Brodin has 18 blocks and four hits while logging 20:22 of ice time in his last 10 games.

Not known for his offensive prowess, Brodin has just one assist in his past 10 games while shouldering a heavy load. The Swede has produced in other ways, logging an average of 20:32 of ice time and producing 122 blocks. With just 17 points in 76 games this campaign, it's hard to trust the 25-year-old from a fantasy aspect.