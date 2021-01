Brodin had a pair of assists and tied for the team lead with four shots Thursday in a 5-3 win over Los Angeles. He also added three blocks and a plus-2 rating.

Brodin ended his five-game point drought when he assisted on Nick Bjugstad's game-winning goal late in the second period. He added a second helper on a Joel Eriksson Ek insurance strike early in the third. Brodin has a goal and three assists through eight games.