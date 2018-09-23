Wild's Jonas Brodin: Impressive stats in preseason win
Brodin picked up two assists with two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a plus-5 rating in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.
While both his helpers came at even strength, Brodin did lead the Wild in ice time with the man advantage, skating 7:18 on the power play. That was a result of Ryan Suter not being in the lineup, but if Brodin does see a jump in his power-play role, the 25-year-old should be able to top the career-high 25 points he scored in 2016-17.
